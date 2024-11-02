Walton's Remembrance Day parade is not going ahead this year due to changes in how events are insured.

But now an ex-serviceman and standard bearer for the Royal British Legion says he will still march through the town.

Flag - John Price (Image: John Price) John Price, 68, said he will march down Walton High Street on November 10 with as many other people as he can get.

Mr Price said: "Because we have been told that we can't parade this year, I have decided, on behalf of those that lost their lives fighting for our country from this town, that they deserve our respect and our thanks.

"I am just showing I don't care about insurance. This is down to me and whoever else wants to join in.

"I've got loads of support from people from the town and I'm going to march down there and do it that way.

"I know there are some people who will march with me and I'm hoping to get another standard bearer to march with me."

Determined - John Price (Image: John Price) Mr Price says he will march no matter what anyone says.

He said: "I don't care if they're telling me no, I'm going to do it anyway.

"I'm not going to be blocking the road off as I don't think I'll be allowed to do that.

"Who knows how many people are going to be there? I'm going to march even if it is just on the pavement."

Service - John Price in Cyprus, 1974 (Image: John Price) Mr Price was in the Territorial Army with the Royal Green Jackets and was in Cyprus in 1974 when Greek and Turkish forces were fighting each other.

His great uncle died in the First World War.

Mr Price said": The parade is done every year and I have been to the Royal Albert Hall to represent the club and town so for me I've got do it."