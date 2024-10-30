The Harwich Guy Carnival, organised by Harwich and Dovercourt Rotary Club, pokes fun at topical issues in a tradition known as 'ribbing' and is believed to have started in 1856 to coincide with commemorating Guy Fawkes.

Large crowds lined the streets of Harwich and Dovercourt on Saturday, and a bumper turnout saw the number of floats in the parade double.

Creative - 'Big heads' are worn in the carnival poking fun at figures (Image: Rhys Daddow) John Wade, who took over running the carnival about 10 years ago for Rotary, said: “It went wonderfully well, there were lots of new people, new dancing, and new singing.

“There was some good local ribbing – which is really what it is all about – and everyone I spoke to said it was marvellous.

Tradition - The Guy Carnival is believed to have first started in 1854 (Image: Rhys Daddow) The Harwich Drum Circle, Maldon carnival court, Burnham on Crouch carnival queens, and Clacton carnival court also attended this year.l

Mr Wade also thanked Clacton Rotary Club for helping with the marshalling

Mr Wade added: “We are nearing £5,000 raised, and I have just picked up two more full buckets from the lifeboat station, so we are still counting, and I’ve got to pick up another.”

“This is already £1,000 more raised than last year.”