Frinton's branch of the Essex Knitters and Stitchers group has been hard at work hand-crafting hundreds of poppies for the display.

Frinton Library, in Old Road, has been decorated with poppies for Remembrance Day, with the handmade flowers put on the library's outdoor bench and sign.

Tracey Campbell, the leader of the group, said: "This has been a real community project as the library has received hundreds of donated poppies.

"It was lovely to hear such compliments today about our tribute for the Royal British Legion which supports our armed forces community."

There is also a display inside of the library where knitted poppies are for sale.

The group meets at the Make and Meet group on the last Friday of every month from 2pm to 3.30pm at Frinton Library.

For more information message @frintoncrafts on Instagram or Facebook.