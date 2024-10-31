Walton Royal British Legion revealed the parade would not be going ahead last week due to unforeseen circumstances.

The parade goes through the High Street with hundreds of people in attendance to pay their respects to those who died in the world wars and other conflicts.

Mr Farage had offered to pay for the event's insurance to save the parade in an interview on Talk TV.

Mr Farage said: “I was contacted by some constituents yesterday by the town of Walton, which has the first ever statue in Britain to a private soldier.

"He was a Walton lad that won the Victoria Cross in 1918.

“So Walton every year have a parade to the memorial and a wreath laying, and they're told, ‘No, the parade can't go ahead because the Royal British Legion can't get insurance for such parades.’

“I've looked into the figures and over the last five years in the county of Essex, we've gone from 77 parades to nine."

“So I've said what I've said to the district council - I'll pay for the insurance if necessary. But it does just go to show what's going wrong in our country.”

Despite the offer, this year's parade remains cancelled.

A spokesman for Walton Royal British Legion said: "There was a meeting between Nigel Farage and Tendring District Council.

"The outcome was that there would be no time to get things in place for this year, but Tendring Council have guaranteed that the parade will go ahead next year.

"More details will be published in the next couple of days regarding timings at the War Memorial.

"The Royal British Legion will accept no responsibility or liability for unofficial parades."

Wreath laying and the main remembrance service will still go ahead.

You can watch the full interview with Mr Farage on Talk TV’s YouTube channel.