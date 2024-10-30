Most of the events were sold out, with more than 650 people attending various talks and discussions across Frinton and Walton.

The winner of the Frinton Literary Festival Robert Bucke Short Story Prize was announced at the afternoon tea with William Hanson.

The three shortlisted stories - Ebb and Flow by A M Obst, Orbit by Daisy Jones, and Shoes in the Wardrobe by Tony Oswick - all showed promise and creativity with the theme of What If?

Orbit was crowned the winner.

Clive Brill and Gordon Wise, co-chairs of the Frinton Literary Festival committee, said: “It has been another exceptional year for Frinton Literary Festival.

"Thank you to everyone who attended and engaged so thoughtfully with our speakers. We know how much they appreciated looking out to see full audiences every night.

“We remain committed to championing local and up-and-coming creatives – whether it’s inviting back some of our Frinton Summer Theatre favourites for Playing Jane, supporting writers and poets from the local area at our annual Spoken Word night, or encouraging local creatives in our scriptwriting masterclass with Mike Harris.

“We also hope that we managed to provide some local teachers and over 300 schoolchildren with a good dose of creativity and fun with the fabulously talented authors and illustrators Andy Riley and brothers Rob and Tom Sears.

“Thank you for another wonderful festival run and we look forward to seeing even more faces in the crowd in 2025.”

Next year’s Frinton Literary Festival will take place from Tuesday, October 21, to Sunday, October 26. The full line-up will be revealed at the festival’s annual fundraising quiz in spring 2025.

For more information about Frinton Literary Festival, or to join the voluntary committee, visit www.frintonliteraryfestival.co.uk.