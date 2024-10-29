Butterfly and Bee Bookshop is included in the fourth edition of Bookshop Tours of Britain by Louise Boland.

The book highlights some of the best bookshops around and Butterfly and Bee has made the cut after opening on July 16.

This is one of five entries from Essex, alongside Manningtree Arts in Manningtree, Mandy’s Book Snug in Southend, Read on Sea in Leigh-on-Sea and The Book Nook in Tollesbury.

Butterfly and Bee owner Emma Burgoyne said: "It’s all very exciting and we are thrilled to be a part of such a fantastic book that recognises and highlights the importance of independent bookshops.

"We feel so privileged to have been included in this year’s one - even more so being that we are a brand new bookshop.

"Having three young children of our own, we understand the importance of books and how they help children develop, learn and be inspired.

"Books have a wonderful way of opening up children’s imaginations and helping them grow."