A Thorpe-le-Soken bookshop is one of five Essex entries included in a popular travel guide for book-lovers.
Butterfly and Bee Bookshop is included in the fourth edition of Bookshop Tours of Britain by Louise Boland.
The book highlights some of the best bookshops around and Butterfly and Bee has made the cut after opening on July 16.
This is one of five entries from Essex, alongside Manningtree Arts in Manningtree, Mandy’s Book Snug in Southend, Read on Sea in Leigh-on-Sea and The Book Nook in Tollesbury.
Butterfly and Bee owner Emma Burgoyne said: "It’s all very exciting and we are thrilled to be a part of such a fantastic book that recognises and highlights the importance of independent bookshops.
"We feel so privileged to have been included in this year’s one - even more so being that we are a brand new bookshop.
"Having three young children of our own, we understand the importance of books and how they help children develop, learn and be inspired.
"Books have a wonderful way of opening up children’s imaginations and helping them grow."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here