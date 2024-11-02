Holland Park Primary School, in Holland Road, saw four members of staff put their best feet forward to raise money for their parent-teacher association and St Helena Hospice at the Clacton Seafront 10k on October 20.

Headteacher Matthew Mosley, who joined the runners, said: “We wanted to do something to support local causes in our area.

“As the Clacton Seafront 10k ran through our catchment area, we thought this would be an ideal thing to do.

“It was a great event, really well organised and a nice thing to do with other staff members.

“We are always very grateful to our PTA members for their support of the school so this was a good chance to give something back.

"Likewise, we all know people who have been supported or cared for by St Helena Hospice.

“We would like to thank everyone who donated to our fundraising and helped us raise more than £300.”

A keen runner, Mr Moseley was joined in the Clacton Seafront 10k by Year 5 teacher Owen Whitbread, and Amy Campbell and Fran Carter who teach Year 6 and Year 1 youngsters.