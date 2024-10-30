Fenella Clapham, 72, of Clacton, has been fighting to bring husband Brian, 76, home.

He has been receiving care for vascular dementia at St Magnus' Hospital, in West Sussex.

He was moved to the West Sussex facility, which is more than 100 miles away, after initially being treated at Colchester Hospital.

Brian has been living there since June 2022 and was told by his care and social work team he would be moved to a suitable facility in Essex.

Couple - Brian and Fenella Clapham on a previous holiday (Image: Fenella Clapham)

Fenella uses a mobility scooter and has arthritis and other health conditions, which make the 230-mile round trip to West Sussex difficult.

She often had to rely on her daughter and granddaughter, who both work shifts, for lifts to St Magnus' Hospital.

It has taken an emotional toll not just on Fenella, but Brian and the entire family.

The couple have been separated for their last four wedding anniversaries.

Essex County Council’s adult social work and older adults’ mental health team had offered to relocate Brian to a home in Braintree.

But Fenella said it would take her hours to get there by public transport, and was fighting to get Brian into a Colchester care home.

New home - Tall Trees Care Home (Image: Public) Now, after years of struggle, he has a place at Tall Trees care home in Oaks Place, Colchester.

Fenella said: “We got an email from the social worker saying he was moving on Monday, that was the first we knew of it.

“Since the Gazette has been involved, within two weeks, a space in Colchester was found.

“It is really nice, homely, and the staff are brilliant with patients.

“He was so pleased when I told him.”

Brian has a “lovely” rooms and enjoys watching the squirrels in the garden.

His family can visit him every day.

Relocated - a recent image of Brian Clapham (Image: Public)

Fenella said: "When I came back on Friday after seeing him at St Magnus, it was the first night I slept without waking up in the night due to worrying.

“I slept because I knew he was moving nearer.

“It took us 30 minutes by car to get to the new care home. It’s an awful lot of difference compared to a four-hour return journey to St Magnus Hospital.

“We’re over the moon, my granddaughter, who is 11, asked when she can go see him - she missed her grandad.

“The other grandchildren think it will be so much easier to visit.

“I don’t have to rent a car, don’t have to put a load of petrol in, I’m going by train this morning.

“I would Just like to thank the Gazette. I appreciate it, and I don’t want anyone to go through what I’ve gone through.”