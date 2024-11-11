All Dolled Up, in Rosemary Road, is hosting a raffle to raise money and collect items to donate to food banks across Tendring, including Clacton, Walton, Frinton and Brightlingsea.

Tracey Batchelor said: "I want to raise money for the food bank so it can have all sorts of food available for Christmas as well as presents for young children.

"I would love to be able to make a hamper per person so everything is in one box for them, rather than donating the food individually.

"Doing that and giving to each and every person who needs it and who deserves it makes me so happy."

Tracey hopes more businesses will get involved in the cause.

She said: "I'm reaching out to other businesses to get involved as this is something I am very passionate about.

"I am sure there are other businesses who would love to help out, even if they donate something to add to the raffle.

"I am putting £1,000 worth of vouchers in the raffle and the winners are able to choose whatever treatment they like."

Tracey says she grew up in a home which did not always find it easy to put food on the table.

She said: "I didn't come from a lot and sometimes my mum struggled to put food on the table for us so I've been there and it's hard.

"If I can give something back within the community I would absolutely love that."

Raffle tickets will cost £2 and can be purchased over the phone or by visiting the salon.

For more information go to https://www.alldolledupbeautyacademy.co.uk.