TIME is running out for art lovers to view an anniversary exhibition at Walton's Naze Tower before the venue closes for the winter.
The tower, off Old Hall Road, is celebrating two decades of being open to the public.
A spokesman said: "Incredibly in 2024 we celebrate 20 years of the Naze Tower being open to the public as a heritage attraction – still standing tall.
"When we opened in 2004 the public had never been able to access this historic 86ft navigation mark or experience the breath-taking views from the top.
"It is thanks to the support of the public and the love people have for the tower and the Naze that we continue to be open."
Autumn's display sees beautiful paintings, willow sculptures, ceramic and glass art, jewellery and other artworks.
The spokesman continued: "All the exhibitions this year are bursting with talented artists from the region.
"The ‘Naze Tower at 20’ exhibition rounds up some of our very favourite artists, the best of our local artists and some interesting new artists."
The tower will close its doors for the winter on Sunday, November 3, and will reopen in spring next year with its next exhibition.
Admission costs £4.50 for adults, £4 for seniors and £3.50 for children.
For more information, go to www.nazetower.co.uk.
