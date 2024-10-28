Russell Hinkins, of Haverhill, Suffolk, was convicted after admitting misconduct in a public office on February 6 this year.

This followed an investigation by Essex Police’s specialist Counter Corruption Unit into the sharing of sensitive images and material without a policing purpose to do so.

Hinkins, 43, had shared several images of police related incidents including photos from the scenes of two non-suspicious deaths.

These photos were not taken for evidential purposes and were also not shared with third parties.

Essex Police found he had also shared sensitive information about operational activity – an action which could have risked public safety.

Hinkins also admitted charges of securing ‘unauthorised access to material’ and ‘disclosing information without consent’

He was jailed for four years at Chelmsford Crown Court today.

Deputy Chief Constable Andy Prophet said: “Russell Hinkins has caused a great deal of anger and distress to those involved and I want to apologise to them for his actions.

“They in no way represent the hardworking officers, staff, and volunteers who are dedicated professionals committed to keeping the public safe and catching criminals.

“What Hinkins has done is reprehensible and bears no resemblance to the ethics and values of Essex Police.

“These were deliberate acts and not a case of an officer who just made a mistake.

“I want to thank our Counter Corruption Unit for their investigation whose work uncovered the extent of Hinkins’ actions and led to him being charged and convicted.

“This was a long, complex and emotive case and their work has ensured Hinkins is now behind bars.”

DCC Prophet added: “We are committed to earning and maintaining the trust and confidence of all our communities and building on the high levels of confidence across the county.

“Our Professional Standards and Counter Corruption teams are dedicated to identifying the few officers and staff whose behaviour and action do not meet the standards we demand and ensuring robust action is taken against them.”

Hinkins resigned from the force in March 2023 but will still face an Essex Police misconduct process.