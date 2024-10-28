Extra Mile is a locally owned taxi service which is local to the Great Bromley and Ardleigh area.

The owner Mark Stone prides himself on punctuality and friendly reliable customer service. No matter what if you need a trip to an Airport or just a local venture, he can ensure you have a safe and comfortable journey.

If you aren’t quite ready to take my word for it, how about some satisfied customers who provided positive reviews.

“Great taxi service - we used this service for a local trip to get there and back from Ardleigh to Dedham for a wedding. Prompt pick up with good communication. Friendly and reliable. We aren't from the area and the driver also provided local recommendations for places to eat etc. Would recommend.”

By this review alone we can see that Extra Mile goes beyond just a good taxi service by providing personal recommendations about the place they were staying, which is information that you could be be missing by booking with a larger firm who aren’t local to where you are.

Recommendations and tips about where you are can enhance and enchant your visit making it smoother and more enjoyable, allowing you to relax knowing you are in capable hands.

Another review states:

“Excellent service, on time, well driven, clean and reasonable price. Thank you.”

Whilst shorter and more brief we can see they have mentioned two crucial aspects that include the journey was well driven, and the car was clean, we may not immediately think of considering these two things when we book a taxi, but cleanliness and smooth driving can be the difference between a pleasant trip and a frustrating one.

So why chance it, being a locally owned business it means the cab is taken good care of and regularly cleaned going the Extra Mile.