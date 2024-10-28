Hundreds of families flocked to the seaside attraction over the weekend to make the most of the fang-tastically fun activities, which run for nine days over half term.

The event introduces a new theme each year.

One of the new attractions on offer is Creepy Crawly Cabin with creatures such as giant millipedes, thorny stick insects, giant African snails and hissing cockroaches.

Pierella the witch is story-telling in her tent and Sidney has his own live Halloween stage show, which are both first time additions.

There is a chance to take a thrilling journey on Ghost Train: 4D, brave Misery Mansion or carve out a masterpiece in the pumpkin patch which can then be taken home.

Pier manager Harry Peek said the festival had made a very promising start.

He said: “We have so far been blessed with much better weather than last year and the forecast for the week ahead is good.

“All the new features have been very well received and Creepy Crawly Cabin has really drawn the crowds.”

The pier’s rides are open all week from 11am to 5pm and the festival ends on Sunday, November 3.

A Frightfully Fun admission band is available online in advance for £19.99 or £24.99 on the day. For full details and booking visit clactonpier.co.uk.