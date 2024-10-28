WITH the change of Brightlingsea's Co-op to a Sainsbury's growing ever closer, the date of the closure has been announced.
The work which is due to be completed in 2025, has now been given a start date to begin proceedings.
Outside the shop, a notice has been put up to inform shoppers that the store will be closed from Sunday December 29.
The notice also states that everyone who is currently working at the store will be offered a role at Sainsbury's.
