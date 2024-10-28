Frinton Primary School rallied round to donate tins, vegetables and jars to Walton Food Bank.

Walton Food Bank, in Walton Community Centre, Standley Road, supports more than 200 families every week with its huge larder of donated products.

A school spokesman said: "As a part of the school’s harvest thanksgiving, the children from Frinton Primary School collected food donations for Walton Food Bank.

"One of the school’s core values is ‘compassion’ and it was wonderful to put this into action in a very practical way.

"The food bank staff were delighted to receive all the much needed supplies."

The school praised pupils for all the donations.

Mrs Stubbs, an early years teacher at the school, said in the school's newsletter: "Thank you everyone for your generosity in donating food items for the Walton Food Bank.

"We’ve been able to pass on a whole car boot-full of items.

"We know your donations will be much appreciated by local families in need of support. What a great example this was of putting our school value of ‘compassion’ into action."

The foodbank is open on Fridays from 10am to 12noon, and the Community Larder is open on Mondays from 10am to 12 noon, and Tuesday to Friday from 8.45am to 3.30pm.

For more information about opening times and how to donate go to https://www.facebook.com/WaltonFoodBank/?locale=en_GB.