On arrival smoke could be seen coming out of the windows on the second floor.

Crews attended the fire on Sunday October 27 at 11.14am, in a sheltered accommodation near Regency Lodge, Elmden Court, Clacton.

Crews from Clacton, Weeley, Colchester, Sible Hedingham and Chelmsford all attended to tackle the blaze.

Watch manager Gary Clarke said: "We had eight firefighters in breathing apparatus enter the building which was heavily smoke logged.

"Unfortunately one flat has been completely destroyed by the fire and the entire floor has been smoke damaged. We are working with partner agencies to support residents who have been temporarily displaced.

"I'd like to thank the crews who worked quickly and professionally in very difficult conditions to extinguish the fire and evacuate residents safely."

Firefighters are urging smokers to discard of smoking materials properly after the cigarette caused a fire.