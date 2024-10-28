An empty shop in Jaywick could be transformed into a launderette if plans are given the green light.
Tendring Council’s planning department received an application to revitalise the empty unit in the Broadway.
The application says: “The launderette will provide a facility serving generally the local existing residential community and holiday-makers that visit the area in the summer months.”
If approved, the suggested opening hours are from 7am to 9pm, seven days a week, with self-service.
Tendring Council will decide on the application.
