The comedian, novelist and producer is making his way to the West Cliff Theatre as part of his Search tour on November 10, at 7.30pm.

Mark is a well-known face on TV, having appeared on a host of panel shows, as well as being in Dictionary Corner on Countdown, and as a contestant on shows such as Pointless, House of Games and Celebrity Mastermind.

He regularly appears at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, winning the first ever Panel Prize in 2006 and being nominated for Best Newcomer at the 2005 Perrier Comedy Awards.

A show spokesman said: "Mark’s 12-year-old son has just got a phone and his 70-year-old dad has been through the most frightening experience of his life.

"Both a dad and a kid himself, around the midpoint of his life, the Taskmaster star and multiple award-winner – now also famous as one-third of YouTube cult sensation No More Jockeys – returns with an evening of comedy.

"He’ll consider the search for meaning that we’re all on, with or without Google. There’ll be a lot of jokes, and a show that’s different every night."

Mark was on Taskmaster alongside Aisling Bea, Bob Mortimer, Mark Watson, Nish Kumar and Sally Phillips, and came joint-second at the end of the series.

Theatre manager Rob Mitchell-Gears said: "We are delighted to be welcoming Mark to the West Cliff for the first time.

"It's always a real buzz to welcome new talent to the West Cliff and Mark is one of the very best live stand-up comedians around."

Tickets are £21 and can be booked on the website at www.westcliffclacton.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01255 433344.