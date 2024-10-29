Analysis by Round Our Way, a non-profit climate organisation, and Climate Central, an independent group of scientists, has found the hay fever season has increased across the country over the past three decades.

South coast areas such as Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole experienced hay fever conditions for 220 days out of 365 in 2023.

Clacton had a 200-day hay fever season in 2023, equivalent to six and half months, and Colchester had a 199-day season.

All the surveyed towns and cities – including Clacton – experienced an increase of at least 20 days over the past 30 years.

London, the east of England, and south west were the areas that experienced the largest increases, up between 21 and 23 days from 1994 to 2023.

Hay fever is an allergic reaction to the pollen produced by plant life, causing symptoms such as sneezing, itchy eyes and a runny nose.

Warmer temperatures caused by climate change can lead to longer growing seasons for plants that produce pollen, resulting in extended periods of allergy symptoms for sufferers.

There are different types with temperature between 13 to 15 degrees being ideal for the release of tree pollen, while temperatures between 18 to 28 degrees are ideal for grass pollen.

Michelle Young, of Climate Central, said: “Over the past 30 years, rising air temperatures have not only increased the overall number of pollen-producing days but have also led to periods of unexpected early-season pollen production.

“As a result, seasonal allergy sufferers are experiencing symptoms earlier in the year and for longer stretches than ever before.

"Without urgent action to reduce carbon emissions, climate change will continue to extend and disrupt pollen seasons, worsening its impact on public health.”