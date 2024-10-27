Essex Police have released records of recorded UFO incidents between 2014 and 2024.

The incidents, gathered from their STORM system, describe various phenomena, including unusual lights in the sky, hovering objects, and fast-moving aerial anomalies.

Most reports highlight strange lights and objects that resemble aircraft or drones but display unusual behaviour, such as lack of noise or erratic movements.

Some cases involve clusters of lights or unidentified shapes observed by both civilians and pilots, but explanations are often inconclusive.

These records reflect public interest but remain outside the police's investigative scope.

In 2024, one incident in Colchester described “really strange lights in the sky”, that were a “goldy orange colour”.

Another from Basildon, in 2023, described seeing a “bright light in the sky” for about an hour, the caller seemed to think it “might be debris from space”.

A third incident, in Southend, also reported seeing a “big orange light of what believed was Mars the planet”.

In total, 36 reports were made to Essex Police during this period across the entirety of Essex.