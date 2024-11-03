Mr Farage has sent a letter to 1,352 county councillors who face re-election next year to join his party.

Reform UK says the “bold move” is being offered as a “lifeline” ahead of the county council elections in England in May.

Mr Farage said: “The Conservative party is a busted flush. These 1,352 councillors are watching their time in office tick away, whilst they argue between themselves on whether to choose a leader that’s undergone a Damascene political conversion and a woman who won’t leave the ECHR.

“I urge any Conservative party councillor who believes in their country and shares our values to join Reform UK as we build on the extraordinary inroads we made at the General Election.”

Mr Farage said he has given councillors a deadline to consider joining his party before it starts campaigning in November.