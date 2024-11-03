Katherine Alderson has been working with the Firework Campaign UK for 11 years in a bid to increase legislation.

The law states you can set off fireworks between 7am and 11pm, except for Bonfire Night when the cut-off is midnight, and New Year’s Eve, Diwali and Chinese New Year when the cut off is 1am.

Campaigning - Katherine Alderson and Dolly (Image: Katherine Alderson)Miss Alderson said that although the majority of people campaigning against fireworks are asking for a full-on ban, she thinks they should be allowed a few days a year.

She said: "I think there needs to be a compromise, and I believe fireworks should not be allowed to be going off all year.

"It's not just animals who are affected by fireworks, it's people with post traumatic stress disorder, noise-affective disorders and disabilities."

Miss Alderson claims the noise made by fireworks can cause stress in animals, make it difficult to sleep and damage hearing.

She said: "The loudness of fireworks, especially when you have such a large quantity going off, can resonate off buildings and make them sound louder than they are.

"Fireworks going off on a week night is unnecessary when people are going to sleep before work or children are going to school."

Adorable - Katherine Alderson's dog Ted (Image: Katherine Alderson) Miss Alderson would like to change how easy it is for the public to get fireworks.

Miss Alderson said: "Fireworks are fairly heavily legislated for organisations but it tends to fall short once they get into the hands of the general public.

"Fireworks are too regularly available and shops don't need to be licensed to sell them even though every other potentially dangerous item is licensed.

"You can pop in the shop for a packet of burgers for the kids' tea and buy a £10 box of fireworks on the side.

"There are strict rules on how places that sell fireworks can store them but it is only guidance to the general public - there should be rules for them too.

"Rather than banning fireworks there should be some sort of licensing scheme in place."

Sweet - Bluey, Katherine Alderson's dog (Image: Katherine Alderson) For more information, go to https://fireworkcampaign.com.