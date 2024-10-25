NHS figures show 55,726 patients in the NHS Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Board area received HRT treatment in the year to March.

This was a 12 per cent increase on the year before, and more than in any year since 2016-17, when current records began.

It is also equal to approximately 324,000 individual prescriptions issued, at a total cost of £4.5 million.

Across England, an estimated 2.6 million people were taking HRT in 2023-24, up 12 per cent from the previous year, and more than double the figure in 2016-17.

HRT replaces the hormones oestrogen, progestogen or both in women going through the perimenopause or menopause.

It can relieve menopause symptoms such as anxiety, insomnia and hot flushes, and is often administered as gels, creams, tablets and patches.

Media coverage of the menopause has increased in recent years, with several high-profile celebrities speaking out on the issue and how it has affected them.

However, the wealthiest parts of England had more than twice as many patients receiving HRT compared to the most deprived.

Dr Sue Mann, NHS national clinical director for women’s health, said the rise in prescriptions "reflects the sharp increase in menopause awareness".

She added: "It’s vital that all women have equal access to support and are fully informed about the risk and benefits of the different therapies available.

"We know there is more work to do to increase awareness and reduce inequalities in access, and that’s why we’re rolling out women’s health hubs to provide extra care within communities as well as tools to help women to manage their symptoms."

Dr Mann said HRT "can make a real difference" to women going through the menopause, and that it was also encouraging to see millions of women feeling supported to access care.

To find out more about HRT visit https://www.nhs.uk/medicines/hormone-replacement-therapy-hrt/.