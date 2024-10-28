Charlie Jeffrey, 23, is taking part in the London Marathon taking place on April 27 next year in memory of grandad Tony Jeffrey.

She will be raising money for Alzheimer’s Research UK after her grandad died in 2016, aged 81, after being diagnosed with the disease. Complete - Charlie with the medal from a previous half marathon she finished (Image: Charlie Jeffrey) Charlie said: "My grandad used to take part in a lot of sporting activities when he was younger and I'm sure there are a good amount of people in Clacton who may know him or at least know a Jeffrey.

"I'm sure that when I say this, those who had the honour of knowing my grandad will certainly agree he had the kindest soul and was an incredibly good man. He was certainly well loved and still is to this day.

"He never failed to make me smile as a kid and even now memories of him make me that little bit happier, from him spinning around like a ballerina to just simply shouting 'oi' as I came through the door."

Love - Tony Jeffrey with wife Frances (Image: Charlie Jeffrey) Charlie is running for Alzheimer's Research UK as a way of keeping the memory of her grandad alive.

She said: "Losing someone from passing away is always difficult, but losing them whilst they are still alive is even harder.

"Seeing a loved one's frustration of forgetfulness and the confusion on their face is a horrible thing that many families have to adjust to as we cannot physically help.

"I hope one day they find a way to help cure this disease."

Memory - Tony Jeffrey (Image: Charlie Jeffrey) Charlie is looking forward to the marathon as raising money for Alzheimer's Research UK has been a goal of hers for years.

She said: "This is something I’ve been aiming for and I had tried multiple times to get in, so once I had that confirmation it was just surreal because I know how hard it is to get in now.

"I just feel over the moon that a charity so close to my family has given me the opportunity and it feels incredible to know I would have made my grandad proud."

Charlie has set up a donation page, which has a goal of £2,500, and keeps track of her running and fundraising on Instagram @therunningdiary_

To donate go to 2025tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/charlie-jeffrey?utm_campaign=website&utm_medium=email&utm_source=enthuse#qrCode.