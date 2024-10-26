Also known as Guy Fawkes Night, it commemorates the occasion in 1605 when Fawkes was arrested whilst guarding explosives that had been placed underneath the House of Lords as part of the Gunpowder Plot.

Many Bonfire Night events will show off spectacular firework displays, as well as lots of add-ons such as fairground rides and hot food & drink.

If you're looking for a Bonfire Night fireworks display to attend, here are some taking place around Essex in 2024.

Essex Bonfire Night firework displays for 2024

Big Beach Bang

Address: East Beach, Shoeburyness

Southend Round Table will be hosting its annual Big Beach Bang fireworks show on Saturday, November 2.

Gates will open at 5.30pm before the main display kicks off at 7pm.

Before the fireworks attendees can enjoy rides and food & drink stalls.

Tickets for the event can be bought on the website here.

Basildon Round Table Fireworks Display

Address: Basildon Sporting Village, Cranes Farm Road, Basildon SS14 3GR

Basildon Round Table will be hosting its annual fireworks spectacular which will take place on Sunday, November 3.

Gates will open at 4pm before the main display kicks off at 6.30pm.

Additional attractions include fun fair rides, a licensed bar and food stalls.

Tickets for the event can be bought on the website here.

King Coel's Kittens Firework Spectacular

Address: Colchester Castle Park, High Street, Colchester, Essex CO1 1UG

On Bonfire Night itself, King Coel's Kitten will be hosting their usual fireworks spectacular in Colchester Castle Park.

Entertainment will take place between 5.30pm and 7pm before a Guy Parade and then the display itself at 7.30pm.

Tickets can be booked on the website here.

Barleylands Family Fireworks Display

Address: Barleylands Road, Billericay CM11 2UD

Fireworks nights will be hosted at Barleylands Farm Park on Friday, November 1, Saturday, November 2 and Sunday, November 3.

Each evening will begin at 4.30pm, with a low-bang fireworks display kicking off at 6.30pm.

Additional attractions include unlimited fairground rides, an indoor soft play barn, circus-themed exotic animal shows and fire performers.

Tickets for the event can be purchased on the website here.

Witham Rugby Club Fireworks

Address: Witham Rugby Club, Spa Road, Witham, CM8 1UN

Taking place on Friday, November 1, Witham Rugby Club's fireworks night will be orchestrated by the double former British firework champions ‘Illusion Fireworks'.

Gates will open at 5.30pm with the bonfire being lit at 7.30pm and the fireworks display taking place at 8pm.

Additional attractions will include fun fair rides, family-friendly entertainment, catering stalls and a bar.

Tickets for the event can be bought on the website here.

Maldon Fireworks Display 2024

Address: Promenade Park, Park Drive, Maldon CM9 5JQ

The award-winning display team Star Fireworks will be bringing the Maldon Fireworks event to life on Saturday, November 2.

Gates will open from 5.30pm with the bonfire being lit at 7pm and the fireworks display kicking off at 7.30pm.

One of the features of the event will be the Winter Warmers bar serving mulled wine, spiced cider and Hot Toddies.

Tickets for the event can be bought on the website here.

Chelmsford Fireworks Night

Address: Admirals Park, Rainsford Road, Chelmsford CM1 2PL

Chelmsford Round Table will be hosting its annual fireworks night on Saturday, November 2, with tickets available on the website here.

Gates are scheduled to open at 5pm on the day with the fireworks display starting at 7.30pm.

Its website adds: "Now running for its 49th year! This year’s display will be held on Saturday 2nd November 2024.

"Attracting people from across the county, it is an event for the whole family! With fireworks, live entertainment, fairground rides, as well as fantastic food and drink!"