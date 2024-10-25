Emergency services were called to reports of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in London Road, Ongar, at around 3.15pm yesterday afternoon.

The road was closed whilst paramedics treated the motorcyclist, but he sadly died at the scene.

Essex Police has opened an investigation and is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage from the area at the time of the collision.

A spokesman said: "Officers are appealing for any information or dashcam footage following a fatal collision in Ongar.

"We closed the road while paramedics treated the motorcyclist, a 48-year-old man, who sustained serious injuries.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of all involved, the man died at the scene.

"We have opened an investigation into the collision and officers want to hear form anyone who may have information that will help us.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage from London Road and the surrounding area at the time of the collision.

"If you can help, please contact us quoting incident number 694 of Thursday 24 October."