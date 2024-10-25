A misconduct panel hearing on October 21 came to the conclusion that former Clacton officer PC Andrew Watt was guilty of gross misconduct.

Watts appeared before Cambridge Magistrates’ Court in June, where he admitted pushing a woman in a custody cell in Colchester following her arrest in Clacton last December.

He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work within 12 months and must pay £100 in compensation to the victim as well as other court fees.

Following his conviction, Watts had resigned from the force, but it was found he would have been dismissed otherwise.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington determined that he had breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to conduct and that gross misconduct was proven.

Watts was also placed on the police barred list.

Mr Harrington said: “Police officers are highly trained to use force when it is proportionate and necessary to protect people, prevent crime and bring people to justice. They do not use these powers recklessly.

“As a result, they have the support of the public who trust their judgment in making decisions in complex, fast moving and often dangerous situations and, overwhelmingly, they get these decisions right.

“That is why when an officer abuses their powers, as in the case of this former officer, it is unacceptable; not only to the public, but to every professional police officer working hard to protect and serve the people of Essex.

“For this reason, it will not be tolerated and officers who use violence and abuse their position are not welcome in policing.”