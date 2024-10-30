BRIGHTLINGSEA'S railway line to Wivenhoe was once a fixture of the town, but has now been gone for 60 years.
The lost branch line opened in 1866 before it was closed almost a century later in 1964, making it 60 years since the town last had a station.
The single track line linked Brightlingsea and nearby Wivenhoe.
The route is now a picturesque walk along the seafront.
The two paths along the seafront - one on a raised embankment and one which runs along the nature reserve - follow the route of the old railway line.
Carrying on the walk towards Alresford Creek reveals the remains of the old bridge, which was the main reason the line was discontinued and why the town has no railway station today.
The crossing was a swing bridge and due to expensive costs, it was decided to close the station.
During the 98 years the railway line was operating, Brightlingsea station had to overcome some significant set-backs.
It burnt down in 1900, and in 1953 the line and the embankments were engulfed by the Great Flood.
Other events, such as the failure of the oyster harvest in 1963, two world wars and the economic depression, also played a part in the line's demise.
