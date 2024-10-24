Five-month old Hailey Thompson was found on Tuesday, April 2 and was taken to Colchester Hospital, an inquest heard on Thursday.

Area coroner for Essex, Michelle Brown, told the court attempts were made to resuscitate Hailey on the day she was found.

The baby’s death was confirmed at 7.16am before a post-mortem examination was undertaken by forensic pathologist Dr Virginia Fitzpatrick-Swallow, but a cause of death still hasn’t been confirmed.

Mrs Brown said: “A post-mortem was undertaken and a cause of death following histology and toxicology was unascertained.”

The coroner added a police investigation into the baby’s death has now been discontinued.

“There was originally a police investigation but I have been notified by the police this morning that has ceased, so [the inquest] can go ahead in the normal way.”

A documentary inquest is expected to take place at a later date.