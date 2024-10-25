Football Fun Factory coaches Christopher Ellis and Tom Penfield-Hill are training children in Clacton, Harwich and Manningtree, and are on a mission to use football as a vehicle for child development.

They run sessions for children between the ages of 18 months and 12 years, and are offering a free three-week trial.

Coaching - Christopher Ellis in action (Image: Christopher Ellis) Christopher said: “The Football Fun Factory was created to provide incredible childhood football experiences for boys and girls of all ages and ability levels.

“Our mission is to use the nation’s passion for football as a vehicle for child development. We believe that the focus should not be simply on development or progression - we should be focusing on having fun.

"Our ethos is all about creating an incredible environment where children can express themselves, play, make friends and have fun.”

Encouraging - Tom Penfield-Hill mid session (Image: Christopher Ellis) Tom and Chris offer two weekly programmes catering to the children they teach.

Tots Football Fun is designed to introduce children aged 18 months to five years to football inside an inflatable pitch.

The children have plenty of free time for fun and activities.

As well as developing football skills, they also cover basics such as colours and mathematics to help children develop.

Football Fun and Development is aimed at children aged five to 12 years old, and includes organised coaching sessions, matches, activities, and small-sided games.

They also host party events and camps, featuring inflatables for children to enjoy.