Walton’s tamarisk clay sea wall has been extended to provide long-term protection for the Hamford Water nature reserve at the Naze, which is listed as a site of special scientific interest.

About two metres of the Naze’s cliffs are being eaten away by the sea each year due to the strength of the waves.

Tendring Council said the scheme aims to protect Cormorant Creek from being “overwhelmed by the sea and wiping out significant natural habitat”, as well as protecting homes and businesses around Hamford Water.

The project was led by the Naze Management Board in partnership with Tendring Council, the Environment Agency and the Naze Protection Society.

Protected - The nature reserve at the Naze, Walton will be protected by the extended clay wall (Image: Tendring Council) The project, including some previous sea defence work, has cost almost £218,000, with £154,000 coming from the Environment Agency, £20,000 from Tendring, £20,000 from the Naze Preservation Society and more than £23,000 from the landowner.

The work was carried out by the council’s engineering team.

Council cabinet environment boss Adrian Smith said the scheme was vital to protect the important habitat.

He said: “The Naze and the Walton Backwaters are incredibly special places – rich in nature, enjoyed by people, known for their fascinating geology, and home to many businesses and residences.

“To safeguard all of this, it was essential to undertake these works, and I am thrilled with the progress we have achieved.”

Work - The project to extend the tamarisk clay wall took five weeks (Image: Tendring Council) The project included building a new access ramp, which was needed to carry out the work and will also help with any future sea defences or maintenance in the area.

Council chief exec and Naze Management Board chairman Ian Davidson said: “I would like to extend my gratitude to all our partners, including Coastal Defence Contractors, Tendring Council staff and volunteers, who have collaborated on this scheme to help champion our local environment and preserve this wonderful habitat for future generations.”

The work took place after being granted planning permission and a licence from the Marine Management Organisation.

Work started on 12 September and was completed on 18 October.