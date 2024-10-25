The youth group at Clacton Musical Theatre Society (CMTS) will perform The Little Mermaid the Musical at Walton’s Columbine Centre, on Prince's Esplanade.

Performances will be on November 1 and 2 at 7.30pm, with a matinee performance on the Saturday at 2.30pm.



The musical revolves around Ariel, a curious mermaid princess, who dreams of becoming human.

She makes a dangerous deal with the sea witch Ursula, trading her voice for legs, leading to adventure, love and sacrifice.



Youth group chairman Gabrielle Tyler said: "The children have been working really hard through all rehearsals for The Little Mermaid and they're all excited about getting up on stage.

"The production team are extremely proud of them all and can't wait to see them up on that stage doing what they love."

Tickets for the shows cost £13.20 and concession tickets for children under 11 and seniors are £11.

To purchase tickets go to https://www.seetickets.com/event/disney-s-the-little-mermaid-the-musical/the-columbine-centre/3180946.