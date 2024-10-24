The London-bound carriageway has been partially blocked due to an obstruction on the road.

There is slow traffic from the Kelvedon bypass to Junction 22 for Witham North.

A12 Londonbound - slow traffic from the Kelvedon bypass to J22 (Witham north) - reports of an obstruction in the carriageway just before J22. pic.twitter.com/v6RZRkuBZP — Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) October 24, 2024

The obstruction has been reported just before junction 22.

Congestion is back to junction 24 at Kelvedon North.