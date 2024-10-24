Andy, a 44-year-old car mechanic, was the fifth baker to be eliminated after making it through five weeks of intense challenges in the famous white tent.

During Pastry Week, the bakers were tasked with a frangipane tart before a flaky Technical challenge.

For the Showstopper, they were asked to make a Paris-Bres from choux pastry which they had to stand on a tower.

Smiles - Andy said he had a 'fantastic time' in the famous white tent (Image: Channel 4) But disaster struck when Andy’s tower made from sugar shattered across the floor as he was assembling his finished product, right before showing it to judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

After the decision, Andy said: “I’m just sad you know, I’ve had such a fantastic time and I’ve had so many laughs.

“But that’s the standard… C’est la vie!”

Andy shared in a Q&A with Channel 4 after his exit that he has considered swapping cars for ovens and making baking his career.

Competition - Andy was the fifth baker to leave in this series of Bake Off (Image: Channel 4)

Q&A

Q: What do you feel that you have learned the most from your experience in the tent?

A: “I have learnt to adapt and overcome, keep trying and don’t give up.”

Q: Overall what was your best and worst moment in the Tent?

A: “Best moment in the Tent was Paul’s comment in biscuit week for my signature bakes ‘Vanessa’s Wheels’, haha.

“Worst moment…I had a few I think! Ha ha.

“Prue saying I was clumsy in the technical in week 1. It was a difficult technical and I didn’t think it was that bad. However, that gave me the spark to make sure I didn’t drop the ball in the Showstopper.”

Q: What’s next for you in the baking world?

A: “I’d like to think that I could do something in the baking world and make it my career. Probably start baking on social media and introduce the world to my bakes and flavours.

“Doing Demos or even something within the media/tv…I’d be blessed and grateful of any opportunity.

“Hopefully I can bring some joy to people and encourage everyone, even mechanics, haha, to bake!”

Q: Favourite challenge overall and why?

A: “Paul giving us a masterclass technical in Bread week.

“A real pinch yourself moment. Loved it.”

Q: Worst challenge and why?

A: “Pastry week Technical, I really failed to execute and using the pasta rolling machine that I’ve not used in years.

“Took time for me to remember how to use it correctly…Time I didn’t have.”

Q: Can you describe how you felt when the presenter announced that you would be leaving? How did your fellow Bakers cheer you up?

A: “I was so sad that I was leaving, I knew that it was right and I’d prepared myself for the decision.

“I had so much more to give and I felt I let myself down by not executing my bakes as well as I have previously. I was very emotional doing the showstopper and I couldn’t get my mind focused.

“The tent can emotionally affect you without realizing.”

Q: Funniest moment in the tent throughout your time there?

A: “There are so many funny moments to choose just one.

“I think that one technical when Noel batted some discarded pastry of Nelly’s and accidentally smashed her caramel. It was funny but then immediately after Noel felt really bad.

“All I can say is that it wasn’t my fault!”

Q: What do you love most about all your fellow bakers

A: “I love the passion they all have and the love for one and other.”

Q: What will you take away from your experience on Bake Off?

A: “I have taken away that I can bake under pressure and not to be scared of the unknown, and if all fails then don’t give up and adapt.”

Q: Would you encourage other home bakers to apply for the next series?

A: “Definitely, you will learn so much and have the best time.

“You’re in the best of hands. You have nothing to lose. Get involved.”

Andy will join Jo Brand and Tom Allen on The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice this evening, October 24, on Channel 4 at 8.00pm.