Clingoe Hill between Wivenhoe and Elmstead Market was closed at 1pm on Wednesday following the incident.

The road had still not reopened at rush hour and caused huge delays for people trying to navigate the Greenstead roundabout.

Exacerbating the issues was roadworks on Clinghoe Hill for a multi-million-pound bus lane.

Earlier this month councillors had warned the roadworks were an “accident waiting to happen."

Traffic at the Greenstead roundabout on Wednesday evening (Image: Newsquest) Wivenhoe Councillor Mark Cory said: “It needs more forethought, this is an accident which no one can be blamed for but this has caused a lot of problems since 1pm today.

“My colleagues Andrea, Sean and I have all been worried about the roadworks, voting against the roadworks taking place."

He added: “All these problems we’ve said before are all slightly exacerbated when a spillage like this happens."

Radical - Councillor Tim Young said radical solutions were needed and that the rapid transit could be a success (Image: Submitted) While Greenstead Councillor Tim Young, who was worried about driving home, said: “It’s going to cause chaos and severe delays.

“It just shows how important it is to look at radical solutions, anything like that which happens can clog Colchester up for hours at end and we need to look at radical solutions such as the rapid transit.

“Whether it is the solution or dealing with the symptoms we will find out in due course."

He added: “Like with the tragic A12 accident yesterday, it shows the public transport system and infrastructure not just in Essex but around the country is out of date.

“I think we’ve got to look at different solutions, look at what other countries do and copy some of the best practices around the world."

Essex County Council was contacted for comment.