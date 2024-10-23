A large amount of jewellery – which is described as high value with its worth not being disclosed to the public – was stolen from a shop in Central Parade on Rosemary Road in Clacton between 3pm and 3.30pm on August 28.

Essex Police want to speak to the two women in connection with their investigation into the theft, asking that anyone who knows the women or has any information in relation to this incident, to please get in contact us.

Investigation - One of the two women the police are looking to speak to as part of their investigation (Image: Essex Police) You can let Essex Police know by submitting a report found at the bottom right of our homepage at www.essex.police.uk or by using our online Live Chat service which is available 24 hours-a-day, seven days-a-week.

Contact - Contact Essex Police by their website or call 101 (Image: Essex Police) Alternatively, you can call us on 101 or if you would like to make an anonymous report, you can contact independent charity on Twitter at @CrimestoppersUK, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

Please quote crime reference 42/134499/24 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.