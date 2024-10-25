Essex's main roads including the A12 and M25 are set to be affected alongside an important section of the travel network in the Dartford Crossing.

If you are set to be travelling along these roads, it's best to take note of the different diversions that are in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, October 25 to Sunday, October 27.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Friday, October 25

A12

On the A12 northbound, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 20B between 9pm and 5am due to electrical works.

Dartford Crossing

From Junction 1A of the A282 (anti-clockwise) to Junction 31 of the M25 (anti-clockwise) there will be a closure for grillage works from 11pm to 6am.

M25

M25 anti-clockwise Junction 29 to Junction 28 carriageway closure - 11pm to 6am

M25 anti-clockwise Junction 29 entry slip road closure - 11pm to 6am

M25 clockwise and anti-clockwise Junction 27 to M11 southbound Junction 6 link road closure - 11pm to 6am

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Saturday, October 26

A12

There are no closures scheduled for the A12 on this day.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

M25

M25 anti-clockwise Junction 29 to Junction 28 carriageway closure - 11pm to 6am

M25 anti-clockwise Junction 29 entry slip road closure - 11pm to 6am

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Sunday, October 27

A12

There are no closures scheduled for the A12 on this day.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

M25

M25 anti-clockwise Junction 29 to Junction 28 carriageway closure - 11pm to 6am

M25 anti-clockwise Junction 29 entry slip road closure - 11pm to 6am

More information on road closures can be found on the National Highways website.