Officers are investigating the incident on the A120 at Ardleigh.

It occurred shortly before 1pm on Monday, October 14.

It was reported a vehicle had left the road and entered a ditch. No one was injured.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a sample of breath for analysis and has been released under investigation while police continue their enquiries.

Now, officers are appealing for dashcam or other footage in relation to this incident.

Reports should quote incident 497 of October 14.