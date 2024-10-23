Roy Barclay, of no fixed abode, will now appear at Ipswich Crown Court this afternoon for a preliminary hearing.

A plea and trial preparation hearing was set for November 20.

Ms Rose, 57, had left her house at around 5am on Wednesday 24 July 2024 to take her springer spaniel dog, Bruce, for a walk but was found critically injured by a member of the public at approximately 6.25am.

She was found by a male cyclist lying on a track road near the sewage works and railway line, off Rectory Lane, unconscious and he called an ambulance.

Ms Rose was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital having sustained serious head injury and facial injuries, where she sadly died four days later 28 July.