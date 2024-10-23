The latest data of the October premium bons prize draw from National Savings and Investment have been announced, with 135 Essex winners sharing £1.4 million.

One lucky resident scooped up a big £100,000 prize and three people won £50,000.

A further 16 people won £25,000 and 41 people won £10,000.

Of the 135 winners from Essex, the average holding amount of premium bonds was £38,928.

Mike Bennett, chief author and industry expert at topratedbingosites.co.uk said: "This data shows why premium bonds continue to be such a popular savings choice for so many people.

"They offer the perfect balance between safety and excitement, combining a secure place to store your money with the thrill of potentially winning a tax-free cash prize.

"What makes premium bonds particularly appealing is that you don’t risk losing your initial investment, while still having the opportunity to win big.

"Premium Bonds offer something truly unique, and that’s why they remain a firm favourite for savers who want a bit more excitement from their savings."

How to see if you’ve won on the premium bonds

Prize draws are conducted every month and see prizes up to £1,000,000 given away.

To find out if you have ever won a premium bonds prize, you will need to dig out your holder's information and head over to the prize checker.

You will need your holder's number which you can find on your bond record, or in the app.

You can also use your NS&I number which you should be able to find on any communication about your bonds.

You can check your account via the NS&I website here - https://tinyurl.com/NSandIinvestment