The major upgrade is designed to make sure patients receive high quality healthcare in state-of-the-art facilities.

The revamp will see parts of the existing building demolished and a two-storey extension built to house a new urgent treatment centre (UTC).

The Kate Grant building and Jubilee Wing will be refurbished as part of the project, which will create modern facilities to meet the needs of patients.

The work is due to be completed by autumn next year.

The investment follows the other improvements at the site, including a new community diagnostic centre and endoscopy suite.

The podiatry department has also been moved to a spacious new home, and there are extra parking spaces, electric car charging points, a secure cycle shed and covered mobility scooter parking bays.

Project manager Naomi Palmer said: “We are delighted that Clacton Hospital is benefiting from such a significant investment.

"The work that has taken place so far has brought essential diagnostic services closer to home while vastly improving the environment in which our patients receive care.

“The next phase of this major project will see a new, easy-to-access UTC created, along with extra clinical spaces.

"The work has been planned carefully so that patients can continue to access these services throughout construction without the need to travel further afield.

“Although there will be some noise and disruption while we create these amazing new facilities, we are working hard to keep this to a minimum.

"We’d like to thank our patients and people living near the site in advance for their patience while we develop their new-look hospital.”

The current urgent treatment centre and maternity unit have temporarily moved while the work takes place:

The UTC has moved to the Durban Ward and the maternity unit has moved to the space vacated by the UTC.

Pier ward councillor Paul Honeywood said: “I think it’s terrific that we are seeing this investment at Clacton Hospital, it’s so important this has happened.

“It means that local people don’t have to travel so far and can access what they need right on their doorstep.

“It’s so important to have these kinds of facilities close to you, the last thing you want when you’re unwell is having to travel.”

The East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Trust has appointed MTX Contracts to carry out the improvements.