COLCHESTER Arts Centre is bringing a free family-friendly theatre production to Jaywick Community Centre.
Mrs Armitage on Wheels is coming to Jaywick Community Centre on Sunday, October 27.
There will be two shows, starting at 2pm and 4pm.
Those interested are advised to book in advance as they have limited spaces.
For more information on the shows, visit https://tinyurl.com/Mrs-Armitage.
