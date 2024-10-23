Roy Barclay, 55, of no fixed abode, was charged with murder on Tuesday evening.

He was charged after being arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday morning and taken to Martlesham Police Station for questioning.

He is due to appear before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The charges come following a three month long police investigation after Ms Rose, 57, was found unconscious on a track near the railway line off Rectory Lane at 6.25am on July 24.

She had left her house at about 5am to take her dog, a springer spaniel named Bruce, for a walk.

Her jacket was missing and when she was found she was wearing only her bra on her top half and leggings and trainers on her lower half.

Anita Rose on CCTV the morning she was attacked (Image: Suffolk police) The mother of six was then taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, in a critical condition after sustaining significant head and brain injuries.

The route police believe Ms Rose took before she was attacked. (Image: Suffolk police)

She died four days later on Sunday, July 28.