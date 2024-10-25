The parade goes through the High Street with hundreds of people in attendance to pay their respects to those who died in the world wars and other conflicts.

But this year the parade will not be taking place.

Neil Hayes, of Walton Royal British Legion, said: "Due to circumstances beyond our control, there will be no Remembrance Sunday parade this year, due to changes in insurance regarding parades.

"This decision has not been taken lightly, but for everyone’s safety was deemed necessary.

"Plans are already being looked into to bring the parade back next year."

Wreath laying and the main remembrance service will still go ahead.

Mr Hayes said: "This does no detract from the main service of remembrance, and wreath laying, which is still going ahead.

"This year we have a representative from His Majesty the King, the Vice Lord Lieutenant of Essex, laying a wreath."