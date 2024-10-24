Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, someone always wants to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to these charities and help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Louie

Louie (Image: Danaher Animal Home) Gender - Male

Age - One year old

Breed - Cockapoo

Colour - White

If you want to adopt Louie you can view their full profile here.

Louie came into the care of Danaher Animal Home after being found as a stray and was understandably quite afraid.

The centre says that they're seeing "growth and change" in Louie on a day-to-day basis but he still has a long way to go.

He'll need an adult-only home with no other pets as well as patient and experienced owners.

Louie will need to undergo housetraining and basic training, and will also need a garden to explore.

Bonnie

Bonnie (Image: RSPCA) Gender - Female

Age - Four years old

Breed - Cockapoo

Colour - Grey

If you want to adopt Bonnie you can view their full profile here.

Bonnie came into the care of the RSPCA from another charity with her son Sonny, and will be looking to find a home of her own soon.

She enjoys human company and she loves spending cosy evenings curled up on the sofa having cuddles.

The RSPCA adds: "She seems to love all adults she comes across but is a bit frightened of young children so she will need a home with no children under 12 years old (and no young visiting children either)."

She gets on well with other dogs and might be able to share her home with another dog, pending successful introductions.

Additionally, Bonnie is housetrained, but is still learning to walk well on the lead.

Lola

Lola (Image: Danaher Animal Home) Gender - Female

Age - 13 years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair

Colour - Grey and Brown

If you want to adopt Lola you can view their full profile here.

Lola is looking for a retirement home to call her own where she can have a warm spot on the sofa and comfy laps to lay on.

She is said to have "the sweetest soul" and would be able to live with children over the age of seven.

The RSPCA adds: "Lola has hyperthyroid which is being kept at bay with medication which would need to be carried on with in the home."

Additionally, Lola would prefer to be the only pet in the home.

Recommended reading:

Olaf and Elsa

Olaf and Elsa (Image: RSPCA) Gender - Male (Olaf) and Female (Elsa)

Age - Five years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - White

If you want to adopt Olaf and Elsa you can view their full profile here.

Olaf and Elsa are described as an "adorable pair" who are looking to find a forever home together.

The RSPCA says they are "sure to bring lots of happiness and joy to their new owners".

They could live with children of secondary school age and would like company around for a good part of the day.