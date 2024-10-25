Wyvernwood, based in Alresford, opened in 2022 and will continue to provide fun for visitors with a whole heap of scary fun between October 26 and November 3.

Each day will have activities to keep young children entertained including A Dragon’s Tale and a Warrior Workshop.

Character - Grut with a wheelbarrow full of pumpkins (Image: Wyvernwood) The premise of the Halloween theme is the wicked witch has returned and has banished Tatiana, queen of the fairies, from the secret fairy garden and has filled it with lots of spooky things, turning it into the scary fairy garden.

There will also be a chance to meet some of the characters.

In just one full day at Wyvernwood, visitors can see up to 14 different activities and performances from some of their magical characters.

Spooky - one of the characters from the adventure park (Image: Wyvernwood) Sticking with the Halloween traditions, the park also has the opportunity for visitors to carve pumpkins, Halloween face painting and fancy dress.

Wyvernwood is the brainchild of husband-and-wife team, Will and Susie Marsden, which occupies 27 acres of Alresford Hall Farm.

The £4.5m attraction features a series of story–based themed play zones with aesthetically pleasing wooden play structures and unique wood carvings, where visitors can meet the Wyvernwood characters such as fairies, goblins and a heroic captain, engage in quests, puzzles and riddles.

Tickets for the Halloween celebrations cost £17.49 per child and £16.49 for adults.

There is also a family of four option for two adults and two children, which costs £62.49.

To find out more information about Wyvernwood and the special Halloween events, visit https://tinyurl.com/Wyvernwood