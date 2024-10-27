Queen Street in Colchester will be closed for 13 days from November 18 due to building maintenance works by Blade Traffic Management.

Other roads in and around Colchester are due for closure.

Seaview Road in Brightlingsea will be closed for five days from November 4 due to new connection works being undertaken by UK Power Networks.

High Street North in West Mersea will be closed for three days from November 4 as Cadent does new connections.

Barn Hall Avenue in Colchester will be closed for three days from November 18 due to supply works by Anglian Waters.

Harsnett Road in Colchester will be closed for three days from November 21 while carriageway patching works take place by Essex County Council.

Hall Road in West Bergholt will be closed for three days from November 19 due to utility repair works by Anglian Water.

Thorpe Road and Tendring Road in Tendring are also due to shut for three days from November 18 as Essex County Council introduces a 40mph speed restriction.

Other road closures are coming to the Tendring district.

St Johns Road in Clacton is due to be closed for 19 days from November 12 as mains replacement work is carried out by Cadent.

Frinton Road and Clacton Road in Holland on Sea will be closed for three days from November 20 due to carriage patching works by Essex County Council.

Nansen Road in Holland on Sea will be closed for five days from November 18 due to Anglian Water sewer repair works.

Tan Lane in Little Clacton will be closed for three days from November 20 as Essex County Council carries out carriageway patching works.

Birch Avenue and Old Vicarage Road in Dovercourt will be closed for five days from November 18 while carriageway and footway patching works take place by Essex County Council.

Windmill Road in Bradfield will be closed for five days from November 18 for 5 days as Affinity Water carries out new connection works.

Prince Road in Harwich will be closed for five days from November 7 as carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Closures are also coming to roads in the Braintree district.

Bakers Lane in Black Notley will be closed for three days from November 18 due to scheduled works by Network Rail.

Fairstead Road in Terling will closed for three days from November 18 due to works by Gigaclear.

Sheepcotes Lane in Silver End will be closed for three days from November 18 while Openreach works takes place.

Gore Road in Rayne will be closed for three days from November 12 while signage works take place from Essex County Council.

Hanover Bridge in Feering will be closed for three days from November 5 as fencing and guardrail replacement works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Highfields Road and Bridge Street in Witham will be closed for five days from November 8 as manhole covers and frame replacement work takes place by Essex County Council.

Lastly, in the Maldon district, here are three road closures to be aware of.

Church Road and Church Green Road – with two separate permits - in Wickham Bishops will be closed for five days from November 18 while CCTV and jetting works take place by Essex County Council.

Witham Road in Little Braxted will be closed for five days from November 21 while Essex and Suffolk Water boundary box installation works take place.

London Road in Maldon will be closed for three days from November 4 as public and workforce with perm reinstatement footway works take place by Essex and Suffolk Water.