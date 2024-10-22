Emergency services were called to the London-bound A12 near Kelvedon today shortly after 9.30am.

A grey VW Polo, a black Mercedes E220 and a grey Mercedes CLA 200 were all involved in a collision.

The incident led to widespread delays for motorists in the area at the time as emergency services were on the scene.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, the 58-year-old driver of the VW Polo died at the scene.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time.



“The road was closed for a number of hours, in both directions, and fully re-opened at just after 3pm."

The driver of the black Mercedes, a 21-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is currently in police custody.

Police enquiries are ongoing with officers appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage of it to get in touch.

A spokesman added: “You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service which is available 24 hours-a-day, seven days-a-week.



Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our online reporting services.



“Alternatively you can call 101, please cite incident 332 of October 22.”

