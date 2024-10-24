A new takeaway has opened in Clacton, with the owner hoping to cook up the best fresh chicken in the area.
Jay Behagg, 33, from Welwyn Garden City, has chosen Clacton as the location for his third ‘Tings and Wings’ chicken shop.
Mr Behagg took over the shop from business partner Marlon Lilly.
They already had shops in Stevenage and St Albans.
The new Tings and Wings, in the High Street, opened on October 4 and is already building a customer base.
Jay said: “It’s been really busy so far and we even ran out of chicken on the first weekend.
“It’s good to be so busy and we think there’s a bit of a gap in the market.
“There are a lot of places that do pizzas, kebabs, all that sort of stuff, but there are no real fresh chicken shops.
“We just found there was a call for it and it's worked out. We’ve even had people coming back ten days in a row.”
The shop has an extensive menu, with buttermilk chicken options, burgers and chicken wings.
Food can be ordered through Just Eat or in person.
For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/Tings-and-Wings.
