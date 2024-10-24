Jay Behagg, 33, from Welwyn Garden City, has chosen Clacton as the location for his third ‘Tings and Wings’ chicken shop.

Mr Behagg took over the shop from business partner Marlon Lilly.

They already had shops in Stevenage and St Albans.

New - Tings and Wings is open in Clacton (Image: Credited) The new Tings and Wings, in the High Street, opened on October 4 and is already building a customer base.

Jay said: “It’s been really busy so far and we even ran out of chicken on the first weekend.

“It’s good to be so busy and we think there’s a bit of a gap in the market.

Inside - the colourful and enticing interior (Image: Credited) “There are a lot of places that do pizzas, kebabs, all that sort of stuff, but there are no real fresh chicken shops.

“We just found there was a call for it and it's worked out. We’ve even had people coming back ten days in a row.”

Food - one of the many options which can be bought from Tings and Wings (Image: Credited) The shop has an extensive menu, with buttermilk chicken options, burgers and chicken wings.

Food can be ordered through Just Eat or in person.

For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/Tings-and-Wings.