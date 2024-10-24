A FRINTON club is helping refugee children in war-stricken Beirut after donating £1,000 to an academy in Lebanon.
Frinton Rotary Club donated £1,000 to Future Academy, a charity that provides education, sport and other activities to vulnerable children in Lebanon's refugee camps.
The charity was set up in 2020 and teaches children aged six to 18.
Jane Watts, the charity's treasurer and trustee, said: "The Israeli bombing has been focused on southern Lebanon and the southern suburbs of Beirut, not far from the camps where we work".
"Our local staff are providing humanitarian support for families living in shelters, providing mattresses, medical supplies, clothing and food.
"We are very grateful for the donations from Frinton Rotary Club, the last of which is enabling us to continue to provide our core activities in the Burj Barajneh and Shatila refugee camps."
The donation takes the total of Frinton Rotary support to charities and groups in the last year to more than £10,000.
To donate to the charity go to https://future-academyuk.net.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here