Frinton Rotary Club donated £1,000 to Future Academy, a charity that provides education, sport and other activities to vulnerable children in Lebanon's refugee camps.

The charity was set up in 2020 and teaches children aged six to 18.

Jane Watts, the charity's treasurer and trustee, said: "The Israeli bombing has been focused on southern Lebanon and the southern suburbs of Beirut, not far from the camps where we work".

"Our local staff are providing humanitarian support for families living in shelters, providing mattresses, medical supplies, clothing and food.

"We are very grateful for the donations from Frinton Rotary Club, the last of which is enabling us to continue to provide our core activities in the Burj Barajneh and Shatila refugee camps."

The donation takes the total of Frinton Rotary support to charities and groups in the last year to more than £10,000.

To donate to the charity go to https://future-academyuk.net.